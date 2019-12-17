Trump supporters ready for Pence's stop in Mid-Michigan

(12/17/2019) - With both the president and vice president visiting Michigan on Wednesday, supporters of the Trump administration say they are excited to have the country's leaders in the state.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to be in Mid-Michigan Wednesday morning to speak to supporters at a "Workers for Trump" event in Saginaw. Pence will then travel to Battle Creek to meet President Trump for a "Merry Christmas Rally."

In Saginaw, local Republicans said the stop in Mid-Michigan is important for the 2020 election.

"We won Saginaw County by just 1.3% for the first time, like Michigan, since 1988," said Debra Ell, the Mid-Michigan director for Michigan Trump Republicans. "There's a big group of us going over there in the morning and we are all excited."

Thomas Roy, the vice chairman for the Saginaw County Republican Party, said their office has received more than 50 calls in the days leading up to the rally from people interested in the event.

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump. Roy believes this vote could not take the spotlight away from the rallies in Michigan.

"In my opinion, I don't think it really matters with this impeachment that's in congress," he said. "He's certainly not going to be convicted in the senate and I think we are moving on with the country."

Roy pointed out the Trump Administration's U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement as one of the reasons why Michigan voters might support the administration.

"I think it's very important because it shows that jobs do matter and people do matter, especially Michigan people," Roy said. "A lot of people you know skipped over Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania because the rust belt isn't that big but we are coming back real big."

ABC12 will have continuous coverage online and on-air on Wednesday of both stops in Michigan.