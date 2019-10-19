Trumps cancels plans to hold G-7 summit at his Florida golf resort

(10/19/19) - Trump scraps plans to hold G-7 summit at his Florida golf resort next year after facing intense criticism.

In a tweet Saturday, Trump said he thought he was "doing something good for the country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 summit leaders."

The President goes on to say, "based on both Media and Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as Host Site for the G-7 in 2020.

Trump said they will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David.