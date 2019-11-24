Flint Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot returns for the 63rd year

(11/24/19) - A classic race now in its 63rd year is back for another Thanksgiving Day 5K event.

The 63rd Annual Flint Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot is happening at 9 a.m. on November 28.

Race organizer Amanda Coon and niece Paige Sadler stopped by the ABC12 studio Sunday morning to invite the public to attend.

Day of Race registration is $20 for adults and $5 for ages 17 and under.

A portion of proceeds helps support the YMCA Summer Camp Program and Whaley Children's Home.

To register visit the related links section of this article.

