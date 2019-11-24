Flint Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot returns for the 63rd year

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 10:23 AM, Nov 24, 2019

FLINT (WJRT) - (11/24/19) - A classic race now in its 63rd year is back for another Thanksgiving Day 5K event.

The 63rd Annual Flint Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot is happening at 9 a.m. on November 28.

Race organizer Amanda Coon and niece Paige Sadler stopped by the ABC12 studio Sunday morning to invite the public to attend.

Day of Race registration is $20 for adults and $5 for ages 17 and under.

A portion of proceeds helps support the YMCA Summer Camp Program and Whaley Children's Home.

To register visit the related links section of this article.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus