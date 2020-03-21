Tuscola County Health Department reports 1st positive case of COVID-19

(03/21/2020) -- The Tuscola County Health Department is reporting its first positive case of COVID-19.

The patient is an 88-year-old man with no known travel history.

The health department will be contacting people who have been in close contact with the patient.

They are not naming any public low risk exposure locations at this time.

This positive case has not yet been added to the state total as of Saturday morning around 11:20 a.m.

Residents should behave as if they have the virus when out in the community and practice social distancing.

The health department, like others across the state and country are urging people to continue to wash their hands frequently, and if you think you may be infected to call your health care provider immediately.

For general questions about COVID-19, call the state hotline at 1-888-536-6136.