Tuscola County sheriff warns about recurring phone scam

(3/6/2020) - The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Friday about a recurring phone scam.

Sheriff Glen Skrent said a senior citizen received a call from a person pretending to be a grandson that needed money because he was in jail.

Even though the senior citizen was aware of this type of scam, the person calling sounded like her grandson. She was told not to tell anyone and go get the cash and mail it to him.

She sent an undisclosed amount of money to the scammers. Deputies say they are working with Canadian authorities to try to get the money back.

Police say senior citizens should be suspicious of anyone who demands money immediately and tells them to keep it a secret.