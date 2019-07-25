Tuscola County deputies investigating daytime break-ins

(07/25/19) - The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office is investigating a rash of daytime home break-ins.

"These were happening in the early morning hours when people had left for work," said Sheriff Glen Skrent.

Skrent reports three break-ins took place in two days in the area of Gun Club Road in Indianfields Township.

The thief or thieves took the easy items. "Medicine and laptops, anything they could find," Skrent said.

Sheriff Skrent suggests getting to know your neighbors. It will help you know who's supposed to be around and who's not.

And if something seems out of place call 911.

"Sometimes you don't even realize that what you're seeing is important until you hear on the news that there was a break-in, or an assault in an area, and then you remember, 'oh I saw this person or that vehicle in that area'," Skrent said. "It may be nothing, or it may solve the case."

Skrent also said home security cameras can be priceless. "They sell cheap ones now that are very helpful to us in our investigations. It might not stop the breaking and entering, but it's helpful to solve it."

Whether it's a camera or a timely tip, it could make all the difference to get things back where they belong.

"If we can catch them fast enough after the crime has been committed, we can get the property back," Skrent said. "If it's too long in a period, things go to the pawn shops and it's lost forever."

Skrent said investigators did arrest a man Thursday in Vassar Township in connection to a break-in along Hess Road. He was wearing a GPS tether.

Skrent said they are now looking into whether or not the man can be connected to the Indianfields Township break-ins, as well as others in neighboring counties.

He also wants people to know about a series of pole barn break-ins in Watertown Township. He said those break-ins happened at pole barns which were not located near a house.