Tuscola County deputies search for missing woman

(11/6/19) - The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office searched for a missing woman who was being described as vulnerable.

Deputies said 26-year-old Mary Margaret Wells walked away from her home on Mayville Road near Silverwood around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said she could still be wearing pajamas.

They said Wells tended to walk to cemeteries or churches when she left her house.

She was described as having short blonde hair, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 125 pounds.

Deputies said a K-9 team searched the area but did not find her.

Anyone with information on Wells was asked to call 911.