Tuscola County home featured on Travel Channel haunting series

(08/13/19) - Some people who visit say they'll never come back, while others are fascinated by the history.

But is a Juniata Township home haunted?

The Travel Channel's "Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests" recently visited the Tuscola County home for a paranormal investigation.

Over the years it's been called the Castle or the Wedding Cake House, now it's home to the Dowe family.

Conrad, Jessica and Xavier Dowe have lived in the home for five years, but other families have been living here since 1880.

"History comes with things that you don't know," said Jessica Dowe. "You know there's things that we didn't know about the house, there's people who have been here who refuse to come back."

Conrad grew up in the area and bought the Victorian era home while he was stationed in Washington state. "I bought the house without ever stepping foot in it," he said.

It didn't take long for some odd things to happen.

"We have had bad experiences, weird experiences, other people have," Conrad said. "While I was still in the service I rented the house out, and within a few months the tenants just left with no word."

Now the family has some history of their own.

"We're both very science oriented, and you know, so it's not like we're weird people who are just making up crazy stories or anything," Jessica said.

Jessica said a scar on her leg is the result of an unexplained accident upstairs. She said the Ghost Brothers episode will explain what happened, as well as other odd occurrences.

"Bad feelings, people see things, people hear things, and you know, things that just don't make sense," Conrad said.

A crewmember with the Travel Channel series grew up in the area and knew the legend.

But the Dowes said agreeing to the paranormal investigation and filming of the show wasn't easy.

"When I first got the call from Hollywood I was like, 'wow'. Yeah, it's a great experience and everything but did we want to put our family through it," Jessica said.

"We're letting people into our home, our lives and you know, there's the fear of ridicule and judgement," Conrad added.

Ultimately they decided to take part. According to the website for the series the show's "goal is to bring peace to the home's inhabitants — both the living and the departed."

"Come in and see if they could help us figure out what it was, like if there was any way they could help us explain what was going on or even validate that there's something that can't be explained," Jessica said.

Conrad said he used to be a skeptic, but the house may have changed his mind. "I never believed it, and as years have gone on, living here it's hard to deny the things that happen."

"Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests" airs Friday at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel.