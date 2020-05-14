Tuscola County man dies after rollover crash

(5/14/2020) - Police say a 27-year-old may have been speeding when he lost control of his vehicle and overturned on a rural Tuscola County road.

The resident of Tuscola County's Arbela Township was driving north on Barkley Road near Birch Run Road around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle went off the road and overturned several times, causing the male driver to be thrown out. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

The driver's name was not released on Thursday. Nobody else was in the vehicle and no other injuries were reported.

Witnesses reported seeing the man possibly driving at a high rate of speed before the crash, according to investigators. They were still working to determine what caused the crash on Thursday.