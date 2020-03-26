Tuscola County man dies of coronavirus, health department says

(3/26/2020) - A male Tuscola County resident has died of coronavirus, according to health officials.

The resident of the Tuscola County Medical Care Community is the first Mid-Michigan resident to succumb to the illness. The Tuscola County Health Department did not release the man's age or say whether he had any underlying health issues.

The man was Tuscola County's second confirmed coronavirus case, which was reported earlier this week.

“Our condolences go out to the family who have lost their loved one,” said Health Officer Ann Hepfer of the Huron and Tuscola counties health departments. “We know that no words will ease the pain or lessen this family’s grief and our community’s loss and fears."

Michigan has nearly 2,300 presumptive coronavirus cases and at least 44 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

Hepfer said health officials are finding evidence of coronavirus spreading among community members. But they are waiting for results from more tests to confirm that.

“It is also a critical time for us to work together and to protect each other and support our health care workers and other essential workers," Hepfer said. "Together we can do this. We can slow the spread of illness and maintain care and resources for everyone.”

She is urging everyone to continue following guidance for avoiding coronavirus:

-- Stay home except for essential trips.

-- Stay six feet away from other people whenever possible.

-- Wash hands frequently.

-- Avoid touching your face.

-- Check on vulnerable loved ones as much as possible.