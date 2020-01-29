Tuscola County woman knocked out in crash, spends night in a ditch

(1/29/2020) - Police say a Tuscola County woman is recovering after she spent most of Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in a ditch following a crash.

Investigators say a 30-year-old Caro woman was driving home around midnight on Don Road in Bay County's Merritt Township when she apparently missed a curve at Reese Road and crashed into the ditch.

Police believe she was knocked out after the crash, but she awoke around 7 a.m. Wednesday, about seven hours after the crash. She called 911 and emergency responders took her to the hospital.

She remained hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday afternoon while police were still investigating the crash.