Tuscola corner store reopens after lengthy power outage

(07/25/19) - It's been a long five days for homeowners and businesses who have been without power since Saturday.

"About 4:30, 5 o'clock Saturday a heck of a storm rolled in, really strong winds," said Aric Pogoreski who owns Pogo's Place in the village of Tuscola. "It only took about four, five minutes to blow through, and then left about a week's worth of power outages in it's path."

Without power Pogoreski couldn't keep the ovens on to bake pizzas, or the ice cream coolers cold.

"Lost about 25 tubs of ice cream which had about three gallons in each one, that's a lot of money right there," Pogoreski said. "Not to mention all the perishables in the cooler for pizzas, subs, and anything else that we cook."

Then Tuesday evening the power came back on, so Pogoreski ordered some items to restock his store.

But on Wednesday morning he was hit with a double whammy. "And then it went off yet again. And we lost even more product that we had bought to stock our kitchen so we could reopen."

There are some losses that are tough to add up.

The family-owned business lost five-days of sales during a busy summer.

"Insurance is usually what you lost, but as far as lost business, no," Pogoreski said.

Pogoreski and his wife bought this corner store a little more than a year ago, and have worked hard to turn it around into what you see now.

The prolonged power outage has been difficult.

"I know it's an act of God. It's Mother Nature, there's not a lot you can do about it, and there was a lot of people out, it's still just very, very frustrating," Pogoreski said.

Pogo's Place is open for business, but Pogoreski said it'll probably be sometime Friday before they are ready to serve pizza and ice cream again. He said the coolers have to get back to acceptable temperatures and items to cook with need to be delivered.