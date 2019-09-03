Tutoring facility opens in Tittawabassee Township

(09/03/19) - It's tutoring with a twist. R1SE Education and Recreation Center opened Tuesday in Saginaw County's Tittabawassee Township.

At first glance it might not look like a tutoring facility and that's the whole idea.

"There's a lot of places to send kids before and after school, but we want a place where kids are begging to go to, not a place that they have to go to," explained Trevor Szafranski, founder of R1SE. "So in order to achieve that we wanted to create a very wild, innovative space so when they walk in, jaws hit the floor and they're begging their parents to come here and improve their academics rather than being dragged in."

The idea for R1SE Education and Recreation came about five years ago as Trevor Szafranski saw students struggle. He also noticed their parents who were trying to balance education with family time.

After 15 years in a classroom Szafranksi decided to shift his focus to this his brand new, 8,000 square foot tutoring facility at the corner of Kochville and Midland roads.

Before and after school tutoring is offered.

If students work hard on the first floor with their education, they are rewarded by playing games, watching a movie and other activities in the upstairs recreation area.

Szafranksi said it's positive reinforcement, and has been proven to work in academics.

Szafranksi said success will be measured with academic improvement and something you can't grade. "If we feel that parents feel that sigh of relief, that they can sort of start to enjoy their work week rather than just being in survival mode and the children are excelling in school and enjoying being here, that's success for us," he said.

Currently there are around 100 kids enrolled. Once they fill up they will start a waiting list.