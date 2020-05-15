Twice as many Saginaw County residents recovered from coronavirus than were diagnosed

(5/15/2020) - Twice as many people recovered from coronavirus than were diagnosed with the illness in Saginaw County on Friday, according to new numbers.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 12 more confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday for a total of 880. Two more deaths were attributed to the illness, pushing the county's total to 94.

However, the health department listed 26 more coronavirus patients as recovered on Friday, for a total of 212. Saginaw County's coronavirus recovery rate remains at 24% while the death rate stands at 10.7%.

The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The Genesee County Health Department reported the second straight day with 25 or more new cases of coronavirus on Friday after much slower growth not seen since March earlier in the week.

The health department reported 25 more confirmed coronavirus cases for a total of 1,837 and one more death for a total of 228.

Genesee County still has the most deaths attributed to coronavirus and second most cases in Michigan outside Metro Detroit. Kent County, which includes Grand Rapids in West Michigan, has seen some of the fastest growth in coronavirus in May.