Twins found dead in hot New York City car; Father says he forgot they were there

Infant twins were found dead in New York City Friday afternoon after they were apparently left alone in a hot car.

Twins were found dead in a hot car in New York City. Their father says he forgot they were there. (Source: WABC via CNN)

The children’s father said he forgot they were inside the vehicle when he went to work for the day at a VA Medical Center in the Bronx.

The victims were 7-month-old twins - boy and girl Mariza and Phoenix Rodriguez, according to WABC.

Police are questioning the 39-year-old father.

He told them he returned to his car in the afternoon and drove two blocks, but then discovered the infants in the back seat "foaming at the mouth."

So far, no charges have been filed. Police are investigating the case as an accidental hot car death.

