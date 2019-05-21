Two 16-year-olds seriously injured after being thrown out of flipping car

(5/21/2019) - Two of three teenagers got thrown out of a car when it overturned into a Lapeer County farm field on Monday afternoon.

All three teenagers involved in the crash were hospitalized.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Impala west on Barnes Road near Merrill Road in Burlington Township, when he lost control around 3:25 p.m.

The car skidded into a field on the north side of the road and flipped several times. The driver and a 16-year-old in the backseat were not wearing seat belts and both were thrown from the car.

A 17-year-old in the front passenger seat was wearing a seat belt and remained in the car.

All three teenagers were taken to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital, where the driver remained in serious condition Tuesday. The other 16-year-old was transferred to Beaumont Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The 17-year-old remained hospitalized in good condition at McLaren and was expected to get released soon.

Police say the driver was speeding over the 55 mph limit when the crash happened, but drugs and alcohol were not involved. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 810-656-1015.