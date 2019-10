(10/7/19) - Two Flint men have been charged with shooting and killing a man.

And prosecutors said they planned the murder.

17-year-old Louis Hubbard and 22-year-old Donald Black are facing several felony charges.

Investigators said they killed Lawrence Berry, Junior in Flint on August 23.

Berry was found inside a car at Averill Avenue and Richfield Road.

Police said he had been shot in the head.