Two MDOT employees rescue memorial bench from Saginaw River and return it to Midland widow

(06/04/2019) - Two MDOT employees went the extra mile, returning a memorial bench to its owner after discovering it floating in the Saginaw River.

The bench, donated in memory of a beloved husband and veteran, ended up in the Chippewa River as an act of vandalism. But an act of kindness has it back where it belongs in Midland.

MDOT employees David Schwab and Rick McKeage were washing drains on the Zilwaukee Bridge on May 14 when they noticed something unusual in the river below.

"It was in about 3 feet of water," said McKeage. "When we turned it over we realized that it was a memorial bench."

Schwab Googled the name on the bench, Gary Hepinstall, to locate his obituary, which helped him to track down its owner.

"It was veteran's bench and we wanted to make sure it got back to the family -- got back to where it needed to be," Schwab said.

After a good power wash, the two loaded the bench into the back of their truck for a reunion at the Chippewa Nature Center with Debbie Hepinstall.

"I cried and we hugged each other," Hepinstall said. "They're just the kindest people that you could ask for."

Before the phone call came alerting her that the bench had been rescued, Hepinstall had no idea her late husband's bench had been removed from his favorite trail.

The family dedicated the bench in memory of Hepinstall's husband Gary, who died in 2012 at the age 64 after a seven and a half year battle with multiple myeloma.

He served in Vietnam as a sergeant with the First Air Cavalry Division. The memorial bench recognizes his service to his country and was anchored along a serene trail.

The Nature Center's executive director, Dennis Pilaske, said he got a call in late March from a neighbor who saw someone put the bench in the river. There were floodwaters and ice, preventing anyone from retrieving it safely.

Pilaske said they were hoping to do so in the spring. Instead, the bench ended up traveling 36 miles thru two bodies of water, before ending up in the Saginaw River.

Tuesday night, Hepinstall finally had the chance to visit her husband's bench at its location overlooking the river for the first time since it was returned to the nature center.

She reflected on the journey the bench had taken since its removal from the center in March:

"There's the bad and then there's always the good," Hepinstall said. "The outcome was amazing for the bench to be brought back where it's supposed to be."