Two MSU students test positive for coronavirus

(3/19/2020) - The Ingham County Health Department says two Michigan State University students have tested positive for coronavirus disease.

The department says the two cases are not connected, but the students have a history of international travel.

One student returned to Ingham County after a study abroad trip. The student is in isolation.

The second student was diagnosed after leaving the country.

The Ingham County Health Department says it is investigating to determine if additional people were exposed, and is contacting people who were in close contact with either student.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

