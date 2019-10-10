Two Mid-Michigan police officers arrested after fight

(10/10/10) - A Mid-Michigan police department announced two of its officers were on administrative leave after being arrested.

The Bath County Police Department said the men were involved in a fight Tuesday night in Grand Rapids.

A Facebook post said, "We know the level of professionalism our community expects of us and we hold our officers to that same standard. This entire incident shines a negative light on not only our department but our community."

The department said it had policies and procedures in place for internal investigations.

It said it would release more information after it was complete and the legal process had been carried out.