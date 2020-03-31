Two Saginaw police detectives test positive for COVID-19

(3/31/20) - The Saginaw Police Department confirms two of its detectives have tested positive for COVID-19.

The department says the two detectives share a work space and were last exposed to each other on March 19.

The department reports one detective only has mild symptoms, while the other is being treated for severe symptoms at University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after being transferred from another hospital.

Department leadership says it is taking all necessary precautionary measures by cleaning and sanitizing the department daily, giving officers personal protective equipment, social distancing and following CDC guidelines.

"The sworn and civilian staff at the Police Department are taking this virus threat very seriously, and we are taking every precaution to keep our officers healthy so that we can properly serve the community during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth.