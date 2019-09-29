Two car crash in Flint leaves one person in critical condition

(09/29/19) -- Drugs and alcohol are believed to be a factor in a two car crash that left two people hospitalized in Flint Sunday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Dupont Street and Welch Boulevard.

Flint Police say a Chevy Malibu was traveling southbound on Dupont Street, when it collided with a Chevy Trax that was heading eastbound on Welch.

The front seat passenger and the driver of the Chevy Malibu were both taken to the local hospital. One is listed in critical condition while the other is expected to be okay.

.

Two other people in the Chevy Trax were not injured.

Flint Police are investigating.