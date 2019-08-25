Clare County couple found dead after suspected murder suicide

One man is suspected of killing his wife, before taking his own life in Clare County.

According to the Clare County Sheriff's Department, it happened at their home on C'Dale Street in Hayes Township.

Crews responded to the scene after receiving a call that a person had shot someone inside the home.

The children inside the home were removed from the home without injury.

Responders believed the man was barricaded in the home with a firearm

US-127 was shut down for public safety while police assessed the situation.

After several failed attempts to make contact with the man, a robot was sent into the home, confirming the 35 year-old Harrison man was dead.

His 27 year-old wife was also found dead inside the home

The Sheriff's department is asking that everyone keeps both families in their thoughts and prayers.

This is an ongoing investigation, but the sheriffs department says preliminary investigations appear to be a murder/suicide.