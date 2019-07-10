Two homicides reported overnight in Flint

(7/10/19) - The MSP Major Crime Unit in Flint said it was investigating two overnight homicide cases.

It said a man was killed and a woman was shot during a home invasion a little before 1:30 Wednesday on Kent Street near Seymour Avenue.

According to investigators, a 19-year-old man had been shot a short time later on Devon Lane near Lippincott Boulevard.

State police said the teenager died at the hospital.

As of this writing, there were no arrests in the cases.

State Police were also investigating the death of a 28-year-old man in Flint.

They were called out Tuesday night to Comanche Avenue.

Troopers said it appeared the man had died of blunt force trauma.

A relative was taken into custody, according to investigators.