Mother, baby killed in Saginaw County mobile home fire

(2/25/20) - First responders say a mother and her baby were killed Tuesday morning in a mobile home fire at the Bridgeport Mobile Home Park off Dixie Highway in Bridgeport Township.

Firefighters say the call came in just after 6:30 a.m. At one point Dixie Highway was shut down while firefighters battled the flames.

Bridgeport Township fire, Spaulding Township fire, and Michigan State Police responded to the scene.

Investigators say three trailers were damaged by the fire.

There was no word on the identities of the mother or child or what may have caused the fire.

