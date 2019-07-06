Two more fires at Flint mobile home park

(07/06/19) - The Flint Fire Department was called to Genesee Forest Estates again Friday.

There were two reported trash fires inside of two different vacant trailers - one earlier in the afternoon and one around 11 p.m., according to FFD.

Authorities are keeping an eye out for an alleged serial arsonist that may have struck for the seventh time as recently as Wednesday night.

They're now working with Flint police and state police arson investigators, which were also at the scene last night.

