Two more lawsuits filed against state, local governments related to Edenville Dam failure

(5/28/2020) - A Detroit law firm has filed two more lawsuits related to the failure of Edenville Dam.

The Liddle & Dubin law firm filed both lawsuits and is seeking to represent all property owners affected by the failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams last week.

One of the lawsuits filed in U.S. District Court names state agencies and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel as defendants for their decisions about operating the dam.

Specifically, the lawsuit claims Nessel and county officials allowed Boyce Hydro, which owns the dam, to raise the water level two weeks before it broke to protect freshwater mussels and boating access.

The lawsuit claims that the increase in water levels was approved without any safety study on the dam, despite previous issues regarding the dam's condition and operations.

The other lawsuit was filed in Saginaw County against Gladwin and Midland counties, along with the Four Lakes Task Force and Four Lakes Operations Co., for their roles in setting levels on Wixom and Sanford lakes.

Edenville Dam broke on May 19, allowing the impoundment waters of Wixom Lake to rush down the the Tittabawasse River. The Sanford Dam was overwhelmed by the flow and breached hours later.

That sent a torrent of floodwaters into Midland and Saginaw County. The river crested at a record level of 35.05 feet on May 20.