Two officers shot at Washington Arms Apartments in Monroe

Two officers have been shot in an altercation at Washington Arms Apartments in Monroe, Michigan.

According to Monroe Police chief Charles McCormick, officers responded to a call at 9 a.m. of an assault of a vendor working at the apartments.

Upon arrival, the suspect engaged in another altercation and fired shots at the officers, hitting two officers in their legs. Their names have not been released.

One officer has been released from the hospital while the other is expected to be released soon.

The adult male suspect was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo. His name has not been released.

Monroe Middle School was on lock down for the incident, but it has since been lifted.

