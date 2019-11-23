Two people hurt in stabbing incident in Flint

Updated: Sat 8:04 AM, Nov 23, 2019

FLINT (WJRT) - (11/23/19) - Police are investigating a stabbing incident in Flint.

Flint Police say the incident happened in the 2300 block of Lapeer Road around 11 p.m. Friday.

A man and woman are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

ABC12 captured video of the incident at Lapeer Gardens Apartments. There were a couple of police squad vehicles and ambulances at the scene.

It's not clear how extensive their injuries are, but police say they're in good condition.

Police have not released a possible motive.

There is no suspect information at this time.

 
