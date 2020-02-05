Two rounds of light snow Thursday into Friday

Temperatures earlier in the week were closer to our record highs than our average highs. Now, we are taking things down several notches and getting back closer to normal for this time of year. Complete with accumulating snow.

Temperatures into Wednesday evening and overnight will fall down into the middle 20s. Snow showers will start to move into the area during the very early morning hours of Thursday. Light snow then continues into the morning commute, coming to an end around the mid-morning hours.

Snow totals into the morning will be light with a dusting to an inch around the Great Lakes Bay Region and about 1-2" along the I-69 corridor. Allow extra time for commuting, but overall roads should be tolerable as long as it's known it'll take longer to reach destinations.

More snow showers will move in Thursday afternoon and last into the evening. Once again these will be rather light.

Expect another dusting to an inch around the Great Lakes Bay Region and another 1-2" along the I-69 corridor.

Roads will be tricky once more, but overall these are two small rounds of snow moving through. Road crews should be able to keep up on the main roads rather easily.