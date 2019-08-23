Two suspects in custody after deadly crashes in Genesee Township

(08/23/19) - Sleep is hard to come by for a Genesee Township woman who saw the aftermath of a deadly crash in her front yard early Friday morning.

"I feel so bad for the people that got hurt," Julie Okoniewski said. "It's just devastating, and I couldn't go to sleep. I haven't been to sleep really, yet."

It's been a deadly week for the Genesee Township Police Department.

From Sunday to Friday there were two separate accidents that resulted in three deaths. Another person is in the hospital, fighting to live.

The most recent of the two incidents happened after midnight on Branch Road near Carpenter Road. A car slammed into a telephone pole before crashing into a tree in Okoniewski's front yard.

Her husband was sleep. She was just getting ready to turn off the TV and call it a night.

"I was scared. I was scared. In fact, I thought it was coming through. In fact, I jumped up and hollered at my husband," Okoniewsk said.

Genesee Township Police Chief John Mulllaly says five people were inside the sedan. First responders used the jaws of life to free them. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.A third passenger is in critical condition. A fourth was treated at the hospital, but the driver ran away.

"He had been released from prison not too long ago. He was on parole as we speak," Mullaly said.

Mullaly says the man, who has yet to be arraigned, was picked up Friday in Flint by police.

Julie has to now clean up her yard, which is filled with broken glass and has skid marks from the crash.

"They must've come from the stop sign down there going too fast and hit the pole," she said. "When they hit the pole, the pole landed in the driveway, and the car hit the tree here as you can see here."

This is the second deadly accident for the department this week. One woman was killed and another hurt late Sunday on Dort Highway, north of Coldwater Road.

Officers also arrested the at-fault driver in that hit and run crash. Charges are pending.

The suspects are in custody as police await toxicology reports.

Mullaly says the hard work in this investigation continues to make sure someone is held accountable.

"In today's society everybody can get off on technicalities so if you don't do it right, don't do it thorough, everything can get dismissed."

Mullaly wants to remind residents that when they see something going wrong to speak up at that time, not after the fact. That could hamper a potential investigation.