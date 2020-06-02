Two weeks after historic flooding Sanford is rebuilding

(06/-2/2020)- A lot of process has been made in downtown Sanford over the past two weeks.

A house is nearly submerged in the Sanford area after the Edenville and Sanford dams breached on Tuesday due to record high flooding.

Much of the debris that filled Main Street has been removed.

But the people here say there is still much work to be done.

"It will take us two or three months on this building," said business owner, Scott Harris.

Scott Harris knows how to build--

"In here, we've been in town for 20 years," Harris said

Harris is going to need that wealth of experience to rebuild his business located in downtown Sanford.

"We lost all the interior on this building, behind me here and we've got a yard out back and that's really decimated," Harris said.

It's similiar situation for Harris' neighbor Anthony IaFrate.

"it looks amazing now to what it did," said business and homeowner, Anthony, IaFrate.

"It housed equipment for my business, but it also had two apartments. A lower level and an upper level. The water got in 3 feet into the upper level, so both tenants lost everything," IaFrate said

IaFrate has been the last two weeks trying to save the building.

"I've seen tornados damage, but flood waters came up 3 feet into my upper level. The hardware store across the street had water over their roof and it brings with it, a lot of mud. I had to shovel two inches of mud off of everything," IaFrate said.

But there are signs of hope.

"Haven't had to worry about getting our lunch and dinner, we can just stay working. Somebody comes and gives us a hand," Harriis said.

"It looks amazing right now, compared to what it did a couple of weeks ago. Everybody in Sanford wants us to be rebuild and the community has come together, they want us to rebuild. And we will. It its just going to take some time," IaFrate said,