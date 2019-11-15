Two weeks after shocking Saginaw murders, police have few leads

It was two weeks ago when a Saginaw couple was gunned down in their own home.

And tonight there are still more questions than answers.

Police have interviewed family, friends and neighbors, some of them twice, but police say they aren't close to making an arrest.

63-year-old Larney Johnson and his wife of 23 years, 59 year-old Brenda Boyd Johnson were from Greenville, Mississippi, and moved to Saginaw in the 1980's.

They lived at this home on South 17th Street on the city's east side. On the night of November 1st, people heard gunshots in the area, but it wasn't clear where they came from.

Later in the night, a family member heard about the gunshots and went to check on the couple. Larney and Brenda were shot several times, police believe some of the gunshots coming from outside the home.

There was no sign of forced entry and nothing appeared to missing from the home. Two weeks later, the Violent Crimes Task Force have not been able to identify a suspect.

"As to this date, there has been no arrest, we have no significant leads, we are looking for additional information, we know somebody would have seen something," says Lt. Dave Kaiser.

Louise Oliver lives across the street and told us earlier she believes the killer or killers were known to the Johnsons.

"For her to open that door for anybody, that's not like her, she open that door she's opening it for someone she knew," Oliver says.

But police have interviewed family members twice, their friends and neighbors, and have not been able to identify a suspect.

We talked to several people today who live in the neighborhood. They didn't want to go on camera because they say they're scared, concerned there have been no arrests, and some even wonder if this was a case of mistaken identity.

"We have exhausted all of our leads and are looking for additional information," says Kaiser.

If you know anything call police or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

