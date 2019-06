(06/08/19) - Tyson's Chicken Fritters are being recalled.

They could be contaminated with hard plastic or other materials that don't belong.

The items were produced on February 28 of 2019.

The establishment number is "P-1325" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

We're told the products were shipped to institutional food service locations nationwide and were not packaged for retail sale.

The USDA is aware of three complaints from schools, but there have been no reported illnesses.