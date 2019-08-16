Tyson recalling frozen chicken breast patties

(8/16/19) - Tyson Foods is recalling about 39,000 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patty products.

The 26 ounce resealable plastic bag containing Weaver breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat may be contaminated with extraneous materials.

It has a best used by date of January 31st 2020.

The establishment number is P-13456.

The products have the following lot codes:

0319PBF0617

0319PBF0618

0319PBF0619

0319PBF0620

0319PBF0621

0319PBF0622

0319PBF0623

0319PBF0600

The product should be thrown away or returned for a refund.

