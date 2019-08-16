Tyson recalling frozen chicken breast patties

(WJRT) - (8/16/19) - Tyson Foods is recalling about 39,000 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patty products.
The 26 ounce resealable plastic bag containing Weaver breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat may be contaminated with extraneous materials.
It has a best used by date of January 31st 2020.
The establishment number is P-13456.
The products have the following lot codes:
0319PBF0617
0319PBF0618
0319PBF0619
0319PBF0620
0319PBF0621
0319PBF0622
0319PBF0623
0319PBF0600
The product should be thrown away or returned for a refund.