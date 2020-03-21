U-M Flint events department busy as many people plan, cancel or postpone events

(03/21/2020) -- While a lot of businesses have slowed down,the events department at the University of Michigan-Flint is as busy as ever. That's because people are calling in to cancel and postpone big events, like proms and weddings.

"I can tell you the event work, even though there are very few events happening on campus right now, it doesn't stop. We are taking calls all the time for people planning, postponing, looking to the future for these events," said Jen Hogan, Director of Event and Building Services.

In a typical year Hogan, who oversees campus events, says they'll have about 6-8,000 events total.

In the last few days, there been about 20 external event cancellations. Other big events have also been postponed.

However; as of now, the Crim Expo will continue as scheduled on August 22nd.

Hogan said the hardest event for U of M Flint to postpone was commencement. They have come up with a tentative date of August 16th.