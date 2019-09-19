Armed robbery reported near University of Michigan-Flint

(9/19/19) - The University of Michigan-Flint sent out a warning Thursday morning after a reported armed robbery at a nearby business.

The campus Department of Public Safety said two men walked into the Family Dollar store at 877 E. 5th Ave. just after 8 a.m. One of them displayed a weapon when they demanded cash.

Police said the robbers were wearing all black clothing and ski masks when they ran away on foot northbound from the store.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800.