U of M-Flint opening residence hall as Healing Heroes Home for doctors, nurses

(4/1/2020) - The First Street Residence Hall at University of Michigan-Flint won't be housing students anytime soon during the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the university is opening the facility as a place of respite for doctors and nurses working at Genesee County hospitals.

Beginning Friday, the residence hall will be renamed Healing Heroes Home providing temporary housing for the doctors and nurses. Students recently moved to the Riverfront Residence Hall.

“The role of a university is to be a community partner in good times and bad,” said U of M-Flint Chancellor Deba Dutta. “When we heard of the need for a place for these medical professionals to get a break that would keep them and their families safe, we knew our residence hall would be an optimal space for them.”

Rooms in the Healing Heroes Home include a bedroom, bath space, kitchens and WiFi. Doctors and nurses will be charged a $20 per night maintenance fee, but parking is free.

Click here for the university's lodging website or call 810-237-6571 to make a reservation.

“In a time of extreme stress, doctors and nurses need a place of comfort where they can get away, knowing that they are keeping their families safe from the spread of the virus,” said Dutta.