U of M-Flint planning most remote classes for the fall semester

(6/22/2020) - The University of Michigan-Flint has announced plans for mostly remote classes during the fall semester amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The majority of courses will be taught remotely with some in-person classes taking place on a limited basis.

There is a new screening process for those who come to campus, including a health check and a face mask requirement for everyone.

Employees are encouraged to work remotely if possible and events and activities will mostly occur in a virtual format.

In a letter to students, staff and faculty, Chancellor Deba Dutta said this plan is based us based on the latest public health information. He also noted that 70% of U of M Flint students said they wanted to attend class remotely in a recent survey.