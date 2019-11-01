UAW-Ford National Council passes proposed contract to union members

(11/1/2019) - National United Auto Workers leaders from Ford Motor Co. facilities have decided to send the proposed agreement to members for a vote.

They met in Detroit on Friday to review a tentative deal on the table for a new four-year labor contract and voted to advance the proposed contract to members nationwide for a ratification vote.

Voting will begin Monday and must be complete by Nov. 15.

"This contract reflects the hard work, sacrifice and quality work of UAW members as they lead the U.S. auto industry," said UAW Vice President Rory Gamble, who is director of the union's Ford Department.

A person briefed on the proposed contract said workers will get a $9,000 signing bonus if they approve the new four-year contract.

Ford is promising to make $6 billion worth of investments into U.S. facilities as part of the proposed contract. But the automaker also would be allowed to close an engine plant in Romeo.

The contract proposal also includes a path for temporary workers to get full-time jobs, a path for current Ford employees to get full pay, similar health insurance and better job security.

“UAW Ford members have created an environment for growth in products and jobs, and a serious commitment by Ford Motor Company to grow their footprint right here in the U.S.,” said UAW President Gary Jones. “This contract continues a strong pattern that gives all workers a path to traditional wages and maintains the job security and benefits our members deserve.”

Negotiations are underway between the UAW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The union is seeking a contract similar to the deal General Motors employees approved in October after a 40-day strike.