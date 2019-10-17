UAW-GM National Council meets to discuss tentative contract agreement

(10/17/2019) - Dozens of local United Auto Workers leaders from General Motors facilities across the country convened in Detroit on Thursday morning to discuss a tentative contract agreement in the 32-day strike.

The 200 union leaders met behind closed doors with the elected UAW national negotiating team, which has been hammering out a new four-year labor contract with GM since July.

They will vote on whether to approve the deal tentative agreement and present it to UAW members across the country for a ratification vote. They also will decide whether to continue the strike during the ratification process or send GM workers back into the plants.

The key terms of the deal according to the UAW are:

-- A shortened timeframe for temporary workers to achieve full-time status with improved paid and unpaid time off availability.

-- No changes to health care benefits with no additional cost.

-- An $11,000 ratification bonus for full-time workers and $4,500 bonus for temporary workers.

-- The $12,000 cap on profit sharing payouts would be eliminated. Employees would get $1,000 for every $1 billion in North American profits.

-- Members currently accruing service in the defined benefit pension plan will receive a one-time company contribution of $1,000 to the Personal Savings Plan.

-- $32.32 wage for all permanent manufacturing workers by the end of the contract.

-- 3% wage increases in the second and fourth years of the contract. 4% lump sum payments in the first and third years.

While news of the deal came with great relief to many people on the picket line, not everyone is sold that the potential agreement is a good one.

About 30 members of UAW Local 1112 in Lordstown, Ohio, traveled to Detroit on Thursday morning. They chanted, "us today, you tomorrow" while members of the UAW-GM National Council arrived at the Renaissance Center.

The sprawling Lordstown Assembly plant closed earlier this year after GM discontinued production of the Chevrolet Cruze, which was the only vehicle made there.

"We want product back in Lordstown and every facility out here," said UAW member Hector Colon. "GM has taken jobs into Mexico. We want those jobs brought back up here to keep us producing cars for the future.”

The Lordstown employees say in the tentative deal one of its three plants would close, so they want to put the pressure on leaders to take a step back.

“See, everybody wants to walk tall as they are walking through. I see some," said UAW member Michelle Colyar. "I can believe some is with us and I can see some different ones you know but they don’t know. Everything goes around just like a circle.”

Meanwhile, UAW members remained on picket lines outside GM facilities across the country.