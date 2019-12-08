UAW Local 598 hosts 10th Toys for Tots drive

(12/08/19) - Despite this year's 40 day strike a Flint union didn't put a hold on a big holiday tradition.

"I honestly didnt know how it was going to work out with the strike and labor dispute we had. But this is honestly the best year we have ever had," said Chad Fabro, United Auto Workers Local 598 financial secretary.

Hundreds of gifts were collected, packed into a truck, and sent off to Toys for Tots.

The money to buy the toys is collected all year long by selling popcorn at the plant.

They also do a bring a toy to work day, hoping to reach as many families as possible during the holiday season.

Fabro said helping the community this year was especially important to members because so many people supported them during their time of need.

"The stike and everything was a pretty emotional time in our lives, our needs were put on the lines at that time. The communtiy was there for us. Dropping off water and food, honking their horns in support for us. So to let them down wouldnt have made me feel too good about not being able to give back to the community who supported us and our members always just come through," Fabro said.

This is the 10th year UAW Local 598 members have hosted their big Toys for Tots drive, and Fabro said they hope to give more in years to come.