UAW Local 598's Halloween event lifts spirits after 28 long days of striking

(10/13/19) - It's that time of the year for UAW Local 598.

Active members bring their children for trick or treating. The week's long strike, however, nearly forced them to cancel it.

Usually, it's about bringing families together for fun-filled memories, but with an ongoing strike, it means more this year than ever before.

Normally, UAW Local 598 hosts a Halloween event at the Union City Fields where kids trick or treat, paint pumpkins, and play games.

"This year with the strike, we were unable to do that. In fact, at one point, I had canceled it. Then, it was suggested by a couple people, 'Hey, let's do it on the lines,' so we loaded up some straw bales, put the people out there, bought a couple thousand dollars worth of candy, and decided to have it here," UAW Local 598 Recording Secretary, Judy Mosier said.

The indoor/outdoor event with nearby locals included a Freeze Frame photo booth, a pumpkin station, and trick or treat stations. For a couple of hours, families flocked along Van Slyke Road, embodying the spirit of Halloween, and bringing joy to those on the picket line.

"This makes us feel good. Every time that you see a little kid smiling, laughing, and playing, it makes you feel good," UAW Local 598 member, Tammy Lamb said.

It also left them feeling inspired.

Lamb added, "This, to me, makes me want to keep going. I will be out here on the line every day if I have to until it's all over. I'm really glad we got to do this today."

It's been a long 28 days for the strikers, on the picket line for 24 hours a day in all kinds of weather, but it's moments like this that helps Mosier realize there's life beyond striking.

"It just lifts your spirits, your moods, and reminds you there's other things going on in life, right? Not just work," Mosier said.

As of Sunday night, there is still no word on an agreement. Picketers are hoping to returning to work soon, but until then, they will keep their spirits high until it ends.