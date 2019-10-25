UAW Local 651 members relieved even though contract isn't all they wanted

(10/25/2019) - Members of United Auto Workers Local 651 are relieved the General Motors strike is over even though the new contract doesn't have everything they wanted.

UAW Local 651 President Brett Baker talks about the pros and cons of the four-year General Motors labor contract.

The workers left the picket lines outside the Burton parts facility after the contract was ratified Friday evening with plans to watch high school football games, visit with family and go out to dinner before resuming work on Monday.

"Everybody is ready to go back to work," said Local 651 President Brett Baker. "We have hardworking members here at Local 651. We always wanted to be at work and make sure we keep this company profitable and keep going forward. But we also did want a fair contract."

Local 651 was the only group in the Flint area to vote against the contract. Baker said his members were concerned about plant closures, maintaining multiple tiers of employees and product investments that weren't included.

Local 651 member Brian Martin pointed out most employees at the Burton warehouse are considered second tier, which means they are paid less and have lesser retirement benefits than manufacturing workers. UAW members wanted to eliminate tiers and make everyone equal.

"We've always strived for equality and that was our goal that we would be on an equal playing field," he said. "We don't feel like we got that necessarily."

GM is allowed to close permanently plants in Lordstown, Ohio, Warren, Mich. and near Baltimore, Md. while maintaining production in Mexico. That concerned a lot of Local 651 members, Baker said.

"It really matters to this local the product investment going forward," he said.

Job security also was important. Martin pointed out GM has been closing facilities around the country in the midst of the longest economic expansion in U.S. history.

"I think some people here, being the one local in the Flint area that turned the agreement down, we'd like to see more job security," he said. "It's hard to see that in an economy that's doing well that we're closing plants in the States. There's a lot of product in Mexico that we'd like to see here. So it's difficult to see a decline when you're doing well in the economy."

He's relieved the strike is over even though the contract doesn't include everything he hoped for.

"There's always pros and cons," he said.

Local 651 member Casey McNeal is already looking forward to the next contract negotiation in four years.

"We will definitely get together and for the next four years do what we need to do. But we will push forward again in four years," he said.