(10/24/19) - The results are in for Local UAW 651 in Flint.

It posted its results to its Facebook page, with 340 members voting 'yes' to the proposed contract with General Motors, and 571 members voting 'no.'

UAW Local 651 says it represents retirees from the former AC Spark Plug, Delphi East, and current GM employees at CCA Davison Road Processing Center.