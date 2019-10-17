UAW Local 668 members to get first look at tentative agreement

(10/17/19) - Mid-Michigan United Auto Workers members are ready to get a closer look at the tentative agreement.

Many were anxious as they worked the picket line Thursday, as they waited for official word from union leadership about the details of the tentative agreement.

The Detroit meeting officially wrapped up around 5 p.m. The UAW announced workers will remain on strike at least through Friday, Oct. 25 when voting is set to be complete.

Before those details were released some UAW Local 668 members peeked at draft documents from the UAW website. The first item they wanted to know more about was the fate of temporary workers.

What they saw looked 'promising' to many, but they said they'd need more time to really read the fine print before deciding if it's a good deal.

UAW members also said the 32 day strike is about much more than what happens at General Motors plants.

"We're here for the middle class. Everything we do here just sets the bar higher for everybody else, cause we're not out here for just us, we're here for the middle class," said Tony Rivette, a UAW Local 668 member.

The Mid-Michigan Area Labor Council and Saginaw County's Democratic party also put together an event to support their union brothers and sisters.

Solidarity Thursday brought other union members to the Saginaw Metal Casting Operations plant. They came to 'gather at the gates' to show support.

UAW Local 668 represents 514 people at the Saginaw plant including fulltime, temporary and sanitation workers.