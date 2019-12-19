UAW Local 699 hosts Resource Fair for laid-off workers

(12/19/19) - The union representing Nexteer Automotive workers in Saginaw County pulled together community resources to help those still looking for a new job.

Just before Thanksgiving 130 United Auto Workers Local 699 members were laid-off from the Buena Vista Township plant.

Thursday's Resource Fair at the Saginaw union hall was designed to make sure no one was left behind, especially given the timing of the job losses.

"The worst time, absolutely. Lot of responsibilities right now this time of year," said UAW Local 699 President Tom Hurst. "And along with all of them responsibilities that you keep you have no money."

Michigan Works!, the United Way of Saginaw County, Morley Companies, and Delta College were just a few of the employers and community resources in attendance.

President Tom Hurst takes his role to heart. "Everybody here that is losing their job to permanent layoff is going to be my brother and sister forever, right? And so you can't help but do everything you can to try and help them," he said.

William Duke spent 15 months at Nexteer before being laid-off in November. "You don't believe it until it actually happens," he said.

Duke has been in this position before. He was laid off from TRW Automotive a few years back and used that layoff to get his bachelor's degree.

He said the job search this time of the year has been tough, but this one-stop-shop Resource Fair was helpful.

"Got some promising leads, and so I'm going to do the necessary paperwork and fill out the applications, and see where it takes me," Duke said.

Hurst said some of the impacted workers have found new jobs, but not all.

"We've got to gear up and get better," Hurst said. "I don't consider myself being 100 percent until I make sure that everybody that's laid off has a job."

Duke is trying to remain positive.

"To all my union brothers and sisters, you know, stay hopeful," Duke said. "It's rough, I understand it, I've gone through it myself, but you know, we'll get through it together."

Hurst has been told to expect an additional 200-300 layoffs by April of 2020.