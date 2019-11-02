UAW President Gary Jones takes leave of absence, VP Rory Gamble named acting president

(11/02/19) - Saturday the United Auto Workers Union announced a change in leadership.

The UAW said "President Gary Jones asked for a leave of absence, following a vote of the executive board."

The man who recently negotiated the Ford agreement, Vice President Rory Gamble, will now serve as acting president.

“The UAW is fighting tooth and nail to ensure our members have a brighter future. I do not want anything to distract from the mission. I want to do what’s best for the members of this great union,” Jones said.

This development comes on the heels of new information released yesterday. Sources told the Detroit News that Jones was an unnamed UAW official who reportedly conspired with other high ranking UAW officials to embezzle money.

The acting president, however, is choosing to focus on the recent accomplishments of the union.

"Together throughout the last few months, we’ve achieved substantial victories for UAW members and we know that we have more work to do. We want better health care coverage, better salaries and respect for our work. That will not change,” Gamble said.