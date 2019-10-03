UAW contract talks with Ford progressing 'very well'

(10/3/2019) - The United Auto Workers is reporting significant progress in labor contract negotiations with Ford Motor Co. while union members reach the 18th day of a strike at General Motors.

A message from Rory Gamble, UAW vice president and director of the union's Ford department, said 18 of 20 negotiating subcommittees have reached tentative agreements or bargained everything but large items.

Both sides are continuing to meet. Gamble said he couldn't disclose which specific issues have been settled and which remain open for negotiation.

"What I can report for now is that UAW-Ford negotiations are progressing very well," he said.

The UAW's contract with Ford won't be completed until after the GM strike is settled. Under the union's pattern bargaining plan, GM is the target company for this year's negotiations and its deal will provide a framework for the Ford and Fiat-Chrysler contracts.

"While the UAW-GM bargaining team continue to set the pattern by negotiating first, we remain ready and able to complete our negotiations when called upon," Gamble said.

UAW International staff are developing a plan to present a tentative agreement with Ford employees when it gets reached.

Gamble also thanked Ford employees for supporting their fellow UAW members on strike at GM.