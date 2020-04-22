UAW gives local GM unions the green light to begin discussing a return to work

(04/22/2020) - Signs show the Detroit Three are preparing to go back to work.

On Wednesday, the UAW sent a letter to its leadership across the country. The letter, from Vice President Terry Dittes, gives the green light to begin talking to members about what returning to work would look like.

"We got to get ahead of this, so if it's going to be whatever the date is, let's start talking way, way before that," UAW Region 1D Director, Steve Dawes said.

GM made the announcement on March 18, following mounting pressure from the UAW: all manufacturing operations in North America closed.

More than a month later, the focus is still the same for the UAW: defend and protect their members from the sweeping coronavirus.

"Our history as a UAW has been that safety is a number one concern for our employees. We don't want them going, coming to work with the opportunity of being exposed to this horrible thing that's happened to our country, our world," Dawes said.

Dittes sent the letter to local and national leaders, encouraging them to begin talking about how to safely return back to work.

"We want to be, as I always call it, 'One-Ahead Fred.' Let's look into the future. In our region, we have 50,000 members, over 100,000 retirees, and that's that many mind-strong that you can be. What does it take to look days into the future or weeks into the future to make sure we do things right?" Dawes said.

Dawes says conversations are still in early stages, but some may include sanitizing commonly used spaces like bathrooms or items like tools and different handles and more personal protective equipment for workers.

GM sent a letter on April 15 including their own safety measures like a health questionnaire and temperature screening.

As of now, though, the UAW and GM have not agreed on a specific restart date.

